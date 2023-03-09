2 injured, 1 seriously, in Peru crash

Two motorists were injured, one seriously, in a rear-end collision at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on Route 251 at North 2551st Road (Ben Samek or Bottom Road) in Peru.

According to a Thursday press release, Peru Police Department arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle, rear-end accident. The driver of the offending vehicle was flown from the scene via Life Flight and was listed Thursday in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

One other injury was reported at the scene, police said. That subject was transported to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley where the motorist was treated and released.

More information will become available as the investigation continues, police said.