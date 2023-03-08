St. George Orthodox in Spring Valley hosts Lenten retreat March 11

St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley will host a Lenten retreat, “A Pilgrimage to the Holy Land,” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the church.

The event includes photos and reflections from the Holy Land, followed by lunch at noon. At 1 p.m., there will be a concert by the Illinois Orthodox Choir, directed by Zhanna Lehmann. The event concludes with vespers at 2 p.m.

The presenter will be Archpriest Nicholas Dahdal, a native of Palestine who has served American churches for more than 40 years and who frequently returns to the Middle East.

St. George Orthodox Church is at 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley.