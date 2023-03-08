Spring Valley City Bank receives five star rating and Best of Bauer award

Bauer Financial Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm, has awarded Spring Valley City Bank its top, five star rating for the 124th consecutive quarter.

“What does it mean when we ask, ‘Like having a friend in the banking business’” Karen Dorway, President of Bauer Financial said. “It means loyalty and dedication. It’s a connection, one that you can rarely find in a big bank.”

Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. chartered bank with the same standards including capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more.

Spring Valley City Bank, established in 1905, has now served the community for 118 years. Spring Valley City Bank is located at 315 N. Cornelia St.