Ex-Peru police chief Glenn Frederickson dies at 95: ‘He definitely left his mark on the city’

He was almost 70 years old when he became Peru police chief – he’d retired 15 years earlier from state police – and thought he’d run the show on a fill-in basis.

Instead, Glenn Fredrickson stayed on nearly a decade and transformed the Peru Police Department from top to bottom.

Fredrickson, 95, of Peru, died Sunday at Ottawa Pavilion. After a distinguished military career and three decades with state police, Fredrickson took the Peru job looking for something to occupy him after wife Iona died in 1996. It wasn’t long before the interim appointee spotted issues and set about fixing them.

“He definitely left his mark on the city of Peru,” recalled longtime Officer Mark Credi.

Fredrickson ordered first-responder training for his officers and fitted every squad car with a first-aid kit. Officers who’d filled out reports by typewriter switched to computers. Every squad car would have a dash camera.

“Everything we take for granted now, we started with under Glenn,” Credi said. “He was very, very big on making sure the officers were well-trained. If a training class was full, he’d call a friend and the next day you’d be in the class.

“You could not go anywhere in the state of Illinois without somebody saying, ‘I know your chief, he’s a great guy.’”

“He always made his decisions not based on being popular but rather on the tenets of ethical policing and leadership,” said Doug Bernabei, who succeeded Fredrickson as Peru’s chief. “He was engaged until the end only one day before his hospitalization speaking with me about his thoughts on the future of policing in the area.

“He had an amazing and accomplished career on both the state and local levels. History will look kindly on him.”

Born on Christmas Day two years before the Great Depression, Fredrickson graduated from Princeton High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he surged to the rank of captain and was offered a post at West Point. He turned it down, having resolved to take up law enforcement in his home state.

He joined Illinois State Police, through which he variously served as an academy instructor and, later, first commander of district headquarters in La Salle. He eventually supervised about 500 officers before he retired in 1981.

Retirement, however, didn’t suit him and he returned to law enforcement another 15 years, settling into Peru’s police and fire commission. Then, Peru Mayor Don Baker approached him about the police chief vacancy.

From the outset Fredrickson viewed himself in a transitional role, but the 70-year-old attacked his duties with the energy of a much younger man.

Fredrickson founded a peer jury program and co-founded a local branch of Crime Stoppers. Peru earned statewide recognition for becoming the first police department of its size to train and equip officers with automated external defibrillators.

To boost community relations, Fredrickson launched the Citizen’s Police Academy – law enforcement classes for civilians – and the Peru Police Explorers Unit, through which teenagers could ride along with officers and take part in training sessions.

There was enough swift change within the department the inevitable grumbling reached the Peru City Council, which nonetheless reappointed Fredrickson in 2005. Then-Alderman Joe Witczak dissented, concerned with turnover and morale.

“Glenn wasn’t a bad guy,” Witczak says now, “but his leadership style didn’t mesh well with his officers – not that it had to.”

One former officer said Fredrickson “made changes for the future, which were needed.”

“I didn’t have any issues with him,” said former Commander Dennis Hocking. “He was very intelligent – a ton of experience – and he was firm but fair with members of the department.”

Fredrickson retired for good in 2006 but would battle health issues, along with grief after his only daughter’s death. Fredrickson, Credi said, faced his troubles with a stiff upper lip.

“I thought for sure he’d make it to 100 because he went through a lot in his life and always came out ahead,” Credi said.

Mueller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.