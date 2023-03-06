Earlville man charged with possessing loaded pistol

There was no drive-by shooting in Earlville – the only thing discharged Saturday night was a BB gun – but the report sent deputies scrambling to Earlville where a man was found with a loaded pistol.

Levi Hernandez, 18, of Earlville, was charged Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony carrying up to three years in prison but no possibility of probation. Bond was set at $10,000 and family members bailed out Hernandez shortly after his court appearance.

Hernandez was charged not with firing a gun but possessing a loaded one (it belonged to a family member) without a firearm owners ID card. Though he faces the lowest-level felony, by statute he is ineligible for probation.

Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia approved a request for the public defender an ordered Hernandez to return March 16 for arraignment.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies responded at 9:43 p.m. Saturday to a location in the 100 block of Third Street in Earlville following a complaint of a drive-by shooting.

Though the only thing discharged was a BB gun, the ensuing investigation resulted in the traffic stop of a truck. One of the passengers was Hernandez and the search yielded a 9-millimeter pistol and two magazines, one of them holding 30 rounds.