Bishop is OK eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day

If you bought fish sticks for Friday dinners during Lent, you can stick them back in the freezer for St. Patrick’s Day.

Roman Catholics in the Illinois Valley area won’t have to observe a meatless Friday on March 17, which falls on a Friday this year. That means Catholics may eat the traditional corned beef meal on the holiday.

The bishops of both the Diocese of Rockford and the Diocese of Peoria decided to dispense area Catholics from abstaining from meat on St. Patrick’s Day. In letters to the faithful, Rockford Bishop David Malloy and Peoria Bishop Louis Tylka said a dispensation was warranted in light of the volume of area residents descended from Ireland. St. Patrick and other Irish saints played an instrumental role in the spread of Christianity.

Though the dispensation means local Catholics can feast on corned beef in good conscience, the bishops urged their flocks to observe temperance with food and drink and to make a charitable or other penitential act in lieu of abstinence.