Man was carrying BB gun that looks like a rifle, police say

A 37-year-old homeless man was taken into police custody Saturday morning in Peru after police received reports of what appeared to be a man carrying what appeared to be a black shot gun in the area of Route 251 and 36th Street.
Police took Jesse E. Shanyfelt into custody at Subway without incident. He had in his possession a made-to-look-like-a-rifle BB gun, police said.
Shanyfelt was taken to St Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley for evaluation and released back into police custody.
Charges are pending by the La Salle County State’s Attorney Office and there is no immediate threat to the public, police said.