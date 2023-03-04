Spring Valley police to offer 2 scholarships

The Spring Valley Police Department will begin accepting applications Wednesday for a public service scholarship.

High school seniors younger than 21 from Hall High School and St. Bede Academy are eligible. Students must demonstrate academic excellence, a commitment to community service, ambition, self-drive and an interest in becoming a public servant. Scholarship recipients will be chosen by a three-person committee of current Spring Valley police officers.

Two scholarships of $500 each will be awarded to an eligible student from Hall and St. Bede.

Eligible students must plan to enroll full time in a two- or four-year college or university in the U.S., have completed at least 50 hours of community service during high school, maintain at least a B-plus average, and demonstrate an exemplary record of school and community involvement.

To apply, write a brief essay (500 to 800 words) on: Why do you want to become a public servant? What draws you to this career field? Provide specific examples. Applications must include an academic resume, current transcript (can be official or unofficial), educator recommendation, color headshot (optional) and pictures, videos or media showing your leadership in action (optional).

The application period opens March 8 and closes June 1. Submit applications to 215 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley, IL 61362, or acurran@police.spring-valley.il.us.