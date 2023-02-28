Peru considers reinstating credit card utility payment fee

I think this is something that’s a choice and I think we should take a look at reinstating the transaction fee. — Peru Alderman Tom Payton

The Peru City Council discussed reinstating a credit card fee for city utility payments during the finance committee meeting Monday night.

Alderman Tom Payton said the city eliminated the credit card fee because of COVID-19. He said removing the fee was to help people during the pandemic and make it easier for residents to pay remote and paperless.

Peru Finance Officer Tracy Mitchell said paying by credit card is a convenience and a choice. If residents don’t want to pay the fee, they have other options, such as dropping off or mailing cash or checks.

“I agree, I think this is something that’s a choice and I think we should take a look at reinstating the transaction fee,” Payton said.

City Clerk Dave Bartley said because the due date schedule for utility payments is irregular, automatic card payments are the easiest way to pay the bill. Peru’s bill cycle runs every four weeks, as opposed to being due on the same day each month.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said the lack of a credit card fee is costing the city money. By reinstating it, he said the city could get closer to breaking even with what the city is being charged and what residents are paying.

“I would go to the full 3% (charge). That’s what I would do,” Kolowski said. “It’s being done everywhere, cities around us are doing the same thing.”

Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said the city can’t make a profit on the credit card fee. The city must break even on utility payments or pay out of pocket to fund the difference. Schweickert said a 3% charge would get the city close to even without going over.

On the city’s Facebook live stream, one resident commented against reinstating the fee. Payton said the matter will continue to be talked about and explored. No action was taken.