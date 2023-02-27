February 27, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Bede Academy announces top 10 students of 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Bede Academy announced the class of 2023’s top 10 students. Pictured are (front row, from left) Zoe Roebuck, Gianna Grivetti, Isabella Villalobos, Kristal De La Torre, Macy Zeglis, (back row, from left) Lilylu RauhFernandez, Anna Lopez, Madelyn Torrance, Kylie Cofoid and Ava Stone. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy in Peru announced the class of 2023′s top 10 students, listed in alphabetical order:

Kylie Cofoid is the daughter of Scott Rynke, of La Salle, and Mandi Cofoid, of Peru, and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Cofoid intends to obtain a degree in actuarial science from either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or The Ohio State University.

Kristal De La Torre is the daughter of Jose De La Torre, of Spring Valley, and Esmeralda Avila, of Oglesby, and a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. De La Torre will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and plans to pursue a career in speech pathology and communication disorders.

Gianna Grivetti is the daughter of Jim and Stephanie Grivetti, of Ladd, and a member of St. Joseph’s in Peru. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in civil engineering.

Anna Lopez is the daughter of Chris and Carrie Lopez, of Spring Valley, and a member of La Salle Catholic parishes. Lopez plans to attend a four-year university where she will take the pre-med track and major in biomedical laboratory science.

LilyLu RauhFernandez is the daughter of Elizabeth Rauh. RauhFernandez plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College before transferring to a four-year university to major in psychology.

Zoe Roebuck is the daughter of Michael and Carrie Roebuck. Roebuck plans to attend a four-year university where she will major in accounting with hopes of becoming a CPA and starting her own accounting firm.

Ava Stone is the daughter of Bob and Amy Stone, of Oglesby. Stone plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville and study psychology, forensic science and criminal justice.

Madelyn Torrance is the daughter of Dean and Theresa Torrance. Torrance has applied to Rose-Hulman, Louisiana State University and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She plans to major in chemical engineering.

Isabella Villalobos is the daughter of Dr. Ernesto and Linda Villalobos, of Princeton, and a member of St. Louis Church. Villalobos plans to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and receive a degree in human development.

Macy Zeglis is the daughter of Edward and Lisa Zeglis, of Spring Valley, and a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish. Zeglis plans to attend college to major in aviation flight technology and minor in air traffic control in hopes of earning a commercial pilot’s license and becoming a flight instructor and airline transport pilot.