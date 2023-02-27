St. Bede Academy announces top 10 students of 2023

St. Bede Academy in Peru announced the class of 2023′s top 10 students, listed in alphabetical order:

Kylie Cofoid is the daughter of Scott Rynke, of La Salle, and Mandi Cofoid, of Peru, and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Cofoid intends to obtain a degree in actuarial science from either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or The Ohio State University.

Kristal De La Torre is the daughter of Jose De La Torre, of Spring Valley, and Esmeralda Avila, of Oglesby, and a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. De La Torre will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and plans to pursue a career in speech pathology and communication disorders.

Gianna Grivetti is the daughter of Jim and Stephanie Grivetti, of Ladd, and a member of St. Joseph’s in Peru. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in civil engineering.

Anna Lopez is the daughter of Chris and Carrie Lopez, of Spring Valley, and a member of La Salle Catholic parishes. Lopez plans to attend a four-year university where she will take the pre-med track and major in biomedical laboratory science.

LilyLu RauhFernandez is the daughter of Elizabeth Rauh. RauhFernandez plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College before transferring to a four-year university to major in psychology.

Zoe Roebuck is the daughter of Michael and Carrie Roebuck. Roebuck plans to attend a four-year university where she will major in accounting with hopes of becoming a CPA and starting her own accounting firm.

Ava Stone is the daughter of Bob and Amy Stone, of Oglesby. Stone plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville and study psychology, forensic science and criminal justice.

Madelyn Torrance is the daughter of Dean and Theresa Torrance. Torrance has applied to Rose-Hulman, Louisiana State University and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She plans to major in chemical engineering.

Isabella Villalobos is the daughter of Dr. Ernesto and Linda Villalobos, of Princeton, and a member of St. Louis Church. Villalobos plans to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and receive a degree in human development.

Macy Zeglis is the daughter of Edward and Lisa Zeglis, of Spring Valley, and a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish. Zeglis plans to attend college to major in aviation flight technology and minor in air traffic control in hopes of earning a commercial pilot’s license and becoming a flight instructor and airline transport pilot.