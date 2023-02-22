New Oglesby police officer sworn in

Oglesby welcomed its newest police officer Tuesday, introducing Paul Petersen, who has transferred from the Mendota Police Department.

Petersen soon will be joined by another transfer, who was unavailable for Tuesday’s administration of oath of office, who then will make the Oglesby Police Department fully staffed.

Petersen comes with 6 1/2 years experience including a stint in investigations.

“We very excited to have him here in Oglesby,” said Commissioner Terry Eutis.

Separately, the council approved a ventilation system that will siphon dangerous fumes out of the fire and EMS building.

The council voted 3-0 (Commissioners Tom Argubright and Jim Cullinan were absent) to approve the $101,630 purchase of an exhaust system from Hastings Air Energy Control, Inc.

In other matters, the council:

Approved a raffle license request from Oglesby Elks Lodge

Joined neighboring cities in proclaiming the 175th anniversary of the Illinois and Michigan Canal

Approved a $796,523 bid from Virginia Transformer for a transformer at the Mallick substation

Proposed creating a joint committee with We Are Oglesby to improve communications and better coordinate efforts