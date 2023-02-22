Mendota pledges $5,000 to hire redevelopment ‘coach’

Mendota City Council agreed to hire a coach – not to coach a team, but steer the rebuilding of the downtown parcels destroyed by fire.

Monday, the council voted 8-0 to dedicate $5,000 toward a $10,000 matching grant – the remaining $5,000 will come from the private sector – to hire an assistant to collect opinions from city residents on what to do not only with the burned-out parcels but also the city as a whole.

It’s called a Community Heart & Soul Grant and the resource was identified by Annie Short, a professional grant writer with deep ties to Mendota. The grant is used to assemble community members so they can discuss their preferences for what to do with the parcels – indeed, what their vision should be for the future of the city.

Mendota grant Annie Short explains a grant opportunity that will let Mendota residents explore options to revitalize its fire-damaged downtown. (Tom Collins)

Re-Imagine Mendota will be the lead agency. The work will be all-volunteer, save for the coach to be brought in. Additional funds will be used for food and refreshments for the upcoming discussion events.

Short actually asked just for $2,500 but Alderman Jay Miller liked the idea so much that, after the council approved the initial pledge he proposed doubling the city contribution.

“I was totally on board from the start,” Miller said. “I think it’s great for the community to come together and voice what we need.

Mayor David Boelk anticipated holding grant-funded community meetings, gatherings and events by late spring.

“More input from people and different groups will be a plus benefit for the community,” Boelk said.

Community Heart & Soul, based in Vermont, has done similar projects in Cambridge and Galesburg.