St. Bede to host 8th grade Shadow Days in March

In preparation for its 134th school year, St. Bede Academy in Peru will host the annual eighth grade Shadow Days throughout the month of March.

These days allow eighth grade students to see what it’s like to attend St. Bede. The day includes meeting St. Bede students and teachers, observing freshmen classes, and getting a feel for what it’s like to be a Bruin.

“We are very excited to welcome students into our school and show them what it’s like to be a member of the St. Bede family,” said Jon Steben, director of enrollment management. “This is the most effective way for kids to get a sense of what a school day here looks like, and our students love showing others what makes this school special.”

To sign your child up for an eighth grade Shadow Day, contact Jon Steben at 815-250-0279 or via email at jsteben@st-bede.com.