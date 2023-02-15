Peru limits location of future gambling parlors

New gambling parlors in Peru will be limited on where they can open, keeping them distant from schools, parks, playgrounds and other areas.

The Peru City Council approved an ordinance Monday to limit the location and number of gaming cafes in the city. Chairman of the planning and zoning commission Cary Miller wrote the petition for the ordinance to the City Council. He said video gaming cafes have “proliferated” the city’s primary thoroughfares.

“The corporate authorities of the city have determined that it is desirable and in the best interest of public health, safety, morals and welfare to exercise its zoning powers to regulate and suppress the proliferation of video gaming cafes by imposing reasonable restrictions as to the location and number,” Miller said in the petition.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said one of the goals of limiting the locations of gaming cafes is to save “valuable retail space.”

“This gives a little more control about where these cafes can pop up,” Kolowski said.

Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said this ordinance was the second of two phases in revising the gambling rules in the city. On Feb 2, the council approved increased fees for establishments with gaming terminals and for terminal operators.

He said this ordinance will define what a video gaming cafe is and contain the spread within the city by requiring a special use permit within applicable business districts.

The ordinance prohibits a gaming cafe to be located within 1,000 feet of another gaming cafe. A gaming cafe also can’t be located within 300 feet of any schools, childcare facility, playground, public park, recreational center or place of religious worship, according to the ordinance.

It defines a video gaming cafe as an establishment with its main source of revenue, at least 40%, coming from gaming terminals.

Existing establishments will not be affected. They will be allowed to renew their license and continue operations as a nonconforming use, according to the petition. Restaurants and bars that operate gaming terminals as a secondary source of revenue also will not be affected.

The ordinance does not put a cap on the number of video gaming cafes allowed in the city.