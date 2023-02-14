Peru police officers honored for saving woman from drug overdose

Peru police officers Brad Jones and Michelle Leary were honored with a lifesaving award at Monday’s City Council meeting for their actions that saved a woman’s life.

At 5 p.m. Jan 25, Jones and Leary responded to a call for a woman that was not breathing. When they arrived, they observed her and quickly realized she’d had a drug overdose. The woman had been in this state for more than several minutes by the time they arrived.

She had blue, clammy skin, closed eyes and a faint pulse. Leary then administered the first dose of NARCAN, a nasal spray medication meant to quickly help reverse effects of an opioid overdose. The two officers worked together to administer CPR, with Leary doing compressions and Jones using an AMBU resuscitator bag to provide breaths.

The officers then lost the woman’s pulse and administered a second dose of NARCAN. After the third round of CPR, the woman was breathing on her own again and her pulse returned.

She slowly regained consciousness, and after a few minutes of being confused became alert and was able to speak with officers and first responders.

“Without the quick and accurate actions of officer Jones and officer Leary, the outcome of this call could’ve been fatal,” said Police Chief Sarah Raymond.

Both officers were presented with their awards Monday night. Leary and Jones were joined by fellow officers, friends and family members while being recognized by the council for their actions.