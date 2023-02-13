Peru police nab a DUI during Super Bowl campaign

Peru Police Department announced Monday officers made one DUI arrest and issued two other traffic citations during the recent Super Bowl enforcement campaign. Citations included no insurance and improper lane usage.

The Super Bowl weekend Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement effort ran from Friday through the early morning hours of Monday. The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

“Motorists should understand that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt and other traffic safety law violators. We do it to save lives,” said Peru Police Lt. Doug Bernabei, department spokesperson.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

Peru officers made additional DUI arrests during the Super Bowl weekend, but during patrols that were not grant-funded.