State police to conduct DUI patrols in February in La Salle County

State police announced alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols will be conducted in La Salle County during February.

Officers working the detail will watch for drivers operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, DUI, distracted driving, speeding and seat belt-child restraint violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.