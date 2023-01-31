Jelani Day’s mom questions Peru police probe of his death: ‘I have lost complete faith in you’

The mother of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student who went missing in August 2021 and later was found dead in the Illinois River, said Peru and its police department are mishandling and neglecting her son’s case.
Carmen Bolden-Day addressed the City Council, mayor and Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond in her statement Monday, saying her son’s case has been dismissed by the police and not given the attention it deserves.
Bolden-Day said the Peru police chief has been her point of contact for her son’s case. Since Raymond was promoted to the position, Bolden-Day said Raymond stopped taking her calls and would only respond through email. She said Raymond didn’t contact her about any updates or progress in her son’s case in the past two months.
“Put yourselves in my place,” Bolden-Day said. “Consider the sleepless nights, the nightmares, the agony of not knowing the horrors of your child’s final hours. Endless tears and a continual fight to seek and secure answers where there’s nothing but silence.”
Raymond said in a statement Monday that Jelani Day’s case is ongoing and active and no law enforcement agency can comment on the investigation.
“I can confirm and assure you that the investigation has been and will continue to be a priority for all agencies involved,” Raymond said in the statement. “We also are committed to continue to provide Jelani’s family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose.”
Day was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2021, and later was found dead on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. His family reported they had last spoken with him in the evening hours of Aug. 23 and he was last seen at the Illinois State University campus on Aug. 24.
The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has said Day’s cause of death was drowning with no signs of struggle, but Peru police have confirmed the investigation continues into how he may have drowned. Bloomington police and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office also are a part of the multi-jurisdictional investigation into Day’s death.
Bolden-Day also said a major piece of evidence, her son’s car, is being kept outside and unsecured after she was told it was being tested. Bolden-Day said this evidence has been tainted, also saying there are hundreds of hours of video surveillance that hasn’t been viewed.
Raymond declined to comment on the handling of evidence, citing the ongoing investigation.
Bolden-Day called for accountability of the police department and city, calling for officials’ help in getting answers surrounding her son’s death. She said the lack of communication and no apparent action has broken her trust with the city and police department.
“Because of the time that has lapsed, I have lost complete faith in you and your police chief,” Bolden-Day said. “Neither of you take my son’s death seriously. Trust can only be restored when you and your police department take the necessary steps to build that trust.”
She asked whether the council members knew the details of her son’s case, are asking questions, or set up meetings with the police chief to help the case progress.
“Your actions, as well as your inaction, are being noticed and noted,” Bolden-Day said.
“This isn’t something we forgot about, it’s something we’re working on and it’s an ongoing investigation,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said.
Boulden-Day was joined at the meeting by her husband and two sons along with more than 200 messages of support from people commenting on the Facebook live stream of the council meeting.
She also called on Raymond to be relieved of responsibility for the case, saying she wants the FBI to take over its handling. According to former Police Chief Bob Pyszka, the FBI told the multi-jurisdictional unit that includes Peru police, Bloomington police and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the federal agency will assist in all matters but will not take over the lead of the case.
“I don’t know why my family has to endure this emotionally draining nightmare,” Bolden-Day said. “I constantly continually ask God for guidance because I do not know where to go or what to do, but I stay in the fight because, just like your child, Jelani’s life has great significance and worth.”
A state law went into effect in 2023 amending the state’s Missing Person Identification Act by requiring a coroner or medical examiner in the state to ask the FBI for help if they cannot identify a body within 72 hours.