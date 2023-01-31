Dog owners, you can now walk your dog at Baker Lake in Peru

Peru dog owners now can enjoy a walk around Baker Lake while accompanied by their pet.

The Peru City Council approved an ordinance allowing leashed dogs to be walked on the path in Baker Lake. The previous ordinance banned dogs from all city parks, except Wiggly Field Dog Park in Veterans Park.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times and away from any playground or playing field, such as baseball or soccer. Pet owners also are required to pick up pet waste.

“Again, this will be monitored. If we get calls, complaints, people not picking up after their dog ... I would just stress this is a gift, we’re opening this up for the citizens and we hope it doesn’t get abused,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said.

New signage will be posted soon, said Public Service Manager Jeff King. Stations with dog bags will also be installed around the park. Pets continue to be prohibited from all other city parks.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb initiated the discussion four weeks ago after receiving a communication from a resident who wants to take their dog to Baker Lake. Alderman Bob Tieman agreed, saying he takes his dog to the Veterans Park dog park and said he would enjoy being able to walk his dog around the other city parks.

The motion was approved by a 4-2 majority, with Aldermen Jeff Ballard and Dave Waldorf voting no. Aldermen Edgcomb and Aaron Buffo were absent.