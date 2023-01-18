La Salle answers yard waste, recycling questions ahead of new garbage service

Some La Salle residents were able to identify their new trash pickup day and get answers to questions about La Salle’s new garbage provider at an informational session at City Hall on Tuesday.

The session was conducted to give residents more information about the city’s switch to Lakeshore Recycling Systems from Republic Services beginning Monday, Jan 30.

The biggest change is the new 95-gallon bins, one for recycling and one for garbage, that will be delivered to homes beginning Monday, Jan 23. The bins will not be usable until the new LRS service begins Jan 30.

Here are common questions about the switch along with answers provided by the city:

La Salle Finance Director John Duncan helps residents find their new trash pickup schedule on the LRS pickup maps Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at La Salle City Hall. (Olivia Doak)

Q: Will my garbage and recycling pickup day change?

A: Most residents will not experience a change in their garbage pickup date. However, some will. To find out which day is trash day, go to LRS’s website at https://www.lrsrecycles.com/residential/la-salle/ and read the maps provided.

Recycling will be picked up every other week. A recycling schedule is available on the LRS-La Salle website or will be available via a QR code printed on the lid to the recycling can. Recycling must be put into the bin loose and not in a plastic bag or overflowing.

Examples of recyclable materials include paper, steel, glass bottles, jars and plastic. Dirty paper plates, greasy pizza boxes, shredded paper, plastic bags and any other dirty materials cannot be recycled.

If items in the bin are non recyclable, LRS may give residents a tag on the bin so the residents know the driver didn’t take the materials for recycling. Instead, the recycling truck driver will communicate with the garbage truck driver to pick up the non eligible recycling as trash. The tag system is meant to help educate people on what they can and can’t recycle.

Q: Will my garbage bill go up?

A: Yes, residents’ garbage bill will increase from $14.50 to $20 a month beginning in February. The inevitable switch to bins, along with inflation, is what caused the increase. Duncan said the cost increase is consistent with other nearby communities and the direction of the industry.

Q: Do I still get one bulk item per week?

A: Yes. All residents can place one bulk item under 50 pounds out to the curb on their trash day, for example a chair or other piece of furniture. LRS will pick it up at no extra charge.

Q: Will LRS dispose of old appliances (microwave, fridge, etc) for me?

A: Yes. Residents should call LRS to schedule an appliance pickup at 309-586-4410. The cost of the pickup is $27.50 and will fall on the individual resident.

Q: What are my options for yard waste?

A: Curbside yard-waste pickup will no longer be offered under LRS.

The city offers yard waste drop off from 7 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at a site east of Oakwood Cemetery. This site allows loose or biodegradable bagged yard waste along with branch drop off.

A second yard waste site will be open in the next few weeks near the new public works facility at 2985 N. 350th Road. Hours have not been announced and this site will only accept bagged yard waste.

Q: How can I tell the difference between my trash and recycling cans?

A: The recycling can has a light blue lid and the trash has a dark blue lid. Garbage truck drivers and residents can use the different color lids to distinguish bins.

Q: Can I request a smaller bin?

A: No, La Salle’s contract with LRS only allows for the 95-gallon bins.

Q: What should I do with my old bins?

A: Residents can keep or dispose of old bins. If residents would like to dispose of old trash cans, LRS will pick them up during the last week of Republic’s service ending Jan 27. Residents can leave their cans out after their last Republic pickup date and LRS will come around and dispose of them.

LRS will require residents to post a note on the old trash bins requesting LRS to throw away the container. A note must be left on the old trash bins for the driver to know it is ok to take away.

Q: What if my new bins don’t get delivered?

A: All residents enrolled in garbage service through the city since November 2022 or earlier will get new bins delivered. If bins don’t arrive, call LRS at 309-586-4410.

For more information, call LRS at 309-586-4410, go to https://www.lrsrecycles.com/residential/la-salle/ or contact City Hall at 815-223-3755.