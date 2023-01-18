Boys basketball: Kyian Smith, Mac Resetich lift Hall past rival St. Bede

SPRING VALLEY – Hall got off to a strong start Tuesday and then held on to defeat rival St. Bede as Kyian Smith came up huge to give the Red Devils a 46-43 Three Rivers Conference victory over the Bruins.
Smith (17 points, 8 rebounds) was aggressive for the Red Devils whether it be scoring, defense or rebounds. Hall needed all of it to fight off an improving Bruins squad.
The Bruins came out strong to start the final quarter as they trailed 35-31 until Callan Huenenburg drained a 3-pointer.
Moments later, Brendan Pillion got the steal and pushed ahead to Huenenburg, who drained another 3 to give the St.Bede its first lead of the game at 37-35. Shortly after, Pillion banked a shot in to cap off an 8-0 run and a 39-35 advantage.
“After the first time we played Hall we went to a box-in-one defense and it worked well against (Mac) Resetich,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said. “They were hot in the first quarter and it’s tough to stick with that defense, but we did and I am so proud of the kids and how they responded the rest of the way.”
The Red Devils responded with a run of their own following a timeout. Smith drove hard and got the scoop shot to fall to cut the deficit to two.
Moments later, Resetich (15 points, 7 rebounds) grabbed the rebound and flew down the court for the coast-to-coast layup to tie the game at 39.
Smith finished off a 6-0 Hall run with a tough drive into the lane capped with a hook shot to regain the lead for the Red Devils.
“I tell you what, the last three or four games Kyian Smith has been coming off the bench and been scoring 15, 16, 17 points a game,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “He’s been doing a great job at both ends and being aggressive at both ends as well as you saw tonight.”
St. Bede’s John Brady found Isaiah Hart on the next possession to tie the game at 41. Hall responded with a fast drive to the basket from Smith to once again give the lead back to the Red Devils.
The Bruins, however, drew the foul and Landon Jackson drained both shots to tie the game once again.
Resetich would then hit one of two shots from the charity stripe to give Hall a 44-43 lead.
Brady then got into the lane and looked to have the go-ahead bucket, but Smith came out of nowhere for the monster block to make sure Hall kept the lead.
“That was a huge block there,” Filippini said. “I thought the ball was going in and once again being aggressive he got the block.”
Smith was then fouled and stepped to the line where he drained both of his foul shots to give Hall a 46-43 lead with 10.5 seconds to go.
The Bruins had a great look at the basket as Hart nearly sent the game into overtime, but the ball rattled out.
“I really thought that shot was in at the end and going to overtime,” Hanson said. “They battle all night and after being down 12 came back and took the lead, but give Hall credit. They made the plays at the end and got the win.”
Hueneburg topped St. Bede with 16 points, and Hart with 12.