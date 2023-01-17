Peru council to vote on allowing dogs in Baker Lake

After a second discussion on whether to allow dogs in Peru city parks, the Peru City Council is expected to decide in two weeks on allowing dogs in Baker Lake only.

Aldermen Jason Edgcomb and Bob Tieman initiated the discussion Jan. 3 after receiving communications from residents who want to take their dogs into city parks. As dog owners themselves, they said they believe it’s fair to open up the parks to responsible dog owners who pick up after their pets and keep them leashed.

“I still personally think this isn’t a negative,” Tieman said. “I think that there’s a different generation and a different responsibility level of pet owners now than there was 30 years ago.”

After the initial discussion, City Clerk Dave Bartley said he received a call from a resident who was against letting dogs into parks. Tieman said he’s received calls from six or seven residents in support of it.

“If we were to pass this and in a year come to find out ... (about) all kinds of issues, then maybe we come back to it and think about repealing it,” Tieman said. “But I think we really ought to give the dog owners a chance.”

Alderman Jeff Ballard said he doesn’t want dogs allowed in all parks. He said Baker Lake is OK, but said he doesn’t want them in Washington and Centennial parks, especially during baseball games.

Alderman Mike Sapienza said he agreed with Tieman’s suggestion to try it for a year and repeal it if it doesn’t work. He also said he agrees with Ballard about limiting dogs to only Baker Lake.

“I think we should open up Baker Lake, and that’s it,” said Mayor Ken Kolowski. “The reason why is I want people to go to the other parks and enjoy them. If a mom or dad sits on the bench and their kid is running through the park, I don’t want them worrying about a German Shepherd sitting under the shelter.”

Kolowski said he’s worried about dogs getting off leash and a child getting harmed if dogs are allowed at all the parks. He said he supports the idea of limiting dogs to Baker Lake.

“I think we should give them a shot at Baker Lake on leashes and see where it goes,” Kolowski said.

Public Works Director Jeff King said the city will need to put up new signage at the park. He also plans to put multiple dog bag stations around the park for owners to pick up after their pets.

An ordinance allowing dogs in Baker Lake is expected to be voted on during the next council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan 30, at 1901 Fourth St.