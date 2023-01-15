The NewsTribune Area Roundup: Fieldcrest tops Dee-Mack at McLean County Tourney

At the McLean County Tournament in El Paso, Landon Modro and Connor Reichman each poured in 20 points to lead the Fieldcrest Knights to a 62-31 doubling up of Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Saturday afternoon.
The Knights jumped to a 17-10 first-quarter lead and coasted to the win.
Serena 64, Hall 44: At Serena, the Red Devils dropped a nonconference decision to the Huskers on the road.
Girls basketball
DePue 24, IMSA 23: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Little Giants came away with the one-point victory and earned the right to take on No. 1 seed Newark at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The second game at 7 p.m. will pit Somonauk-Leland against Earlville.
Indian Creek 48, LaMoille 15: Also at the Little Ten Tourney, the Lions dropped behind after one quarter and fell into the consolation bracket.
Hall 49, Durand 14; Byron 41, Hall 29: At the Martin Luther King Shootout, the Red Devils split a pair of contests, in the morning falling to Byron despite 12 points from Promise Giacometti and 10 from Kennedy Wozniak.
In the later game, Giacometti again popped in 12 points and Toni Newton 10 to lead Hall.
La Salle-Peru 46, Plano 36: In Interstate Eight Conference play, Brooklyn Fickey scored 16 points, and Taylor Martyn added 10 for the victorious Cavaliers.
Wrestling
Coal City 42, Princeton 25: At Princeton, the Tigers got five victories, but fell to Coal City. Augustus Swanson at 106 (3:32), Ace Christensen at 132 (7-0), Augie Christensen at 145 (10-1), Carson Etheridge at 152 (3:56) and Cade Odell at 285 (3:30).
Putnam County, Mendota at Kewanee Invite: In Kewanee, Mendota’s Albert Harris was fourth at 220 pounds, and Rhett Watson placed sixth at 145 pounds to help the Trojans place 15th in the 20-team field at the annual Kewanee event.
For Putnam County, Elijah Leota at 195 and James Erwin at 285 each went 2-2 at the tournament, the former claiming wins by pins (:52, :24) and the latter by a pin (:28) and decision (2-1). Bailey Herr at 160 picked up a victory by pin (:29).
JUCO women’s basketball
McHenry 72, IVCC 63: At McHenry, the Eagles trailed 23-12 after one period and fell despite 16 points from Keally Braman, 13 from Elizabeth Browder, 11 from Natali Haynes and 10 from Leah Smudzinski.