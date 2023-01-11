Holy Cross School in Mendota honor roll, second quarter 2022-2023

Holy Cross School in Mendota has released its second quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.
High honor roll
Eighth grade
Emily Diaz, Nolan Hagenbuch, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars and Alexandrew Tillman
Seventh grade
Komen Denault, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Leah Henkel, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Leah Schwemlein, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson
Sixth grade
Raegan Atherton, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt and Yulissia Quintana
Fifth grade
Emme Beetz, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson
Honor roll
Eighth grade
James Whitmore
Seventh grade
Mei Booth, Charlee Dankenbring, Hayley Diaz, Giselle Gonzalez, Shea Kreiser and Ashlynn Rickels
Sixth grade
Rafael Arteaga, Claire Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Abby Delao, Elesea Denk and Nora Rhynedance
Fifth grade
Blake Cyrocki and Sophia Figueroa
B.U.G. roll
Fifth grade
Sophia Figueroa
Fourth grade
Mason Atherton, Brady Aughenbaugh, Nicole Cervantes, Samantha Escatel, Scout Fitzpatrick, Henry Happ, Nolan Henkel, Paul Hochstatter, MingXi Huang, Sofia Lemus, George Rhynedance, Brooklyn Shakespeare and Jaxson Zimmerlein
Third grade
Rose Beetz, Bridget Cackley, Carissa Doll, Isabel Lemus, Addison Mathesius, Noah Mathesius, Juliana Ortiz, Eliana Regan and Ellyn Schmidt
Second grade
McKenna Faber, Shayne Full, Morgan Happ, Alexia Lerma and Cecilia Ortiz
First grade
Sydney Beetz, Rory Eich, Zaden Greer, Emmersen Piller and Jason Rhynedance
Kindergarten
Savannah Colburn, Arya Gann, Linnea Hornung and Liam Stewart