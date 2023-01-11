January 11, 2023
Holy Cross School in Mendota honor roll, second quarter 2022-2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Holy Cross School in Mendota has released its second quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.

High honor roll

Eighth grade

Emily Diaz, Nolan Hagenbuch, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars and Alexandrew Tillman

Seventh grade

Komen Denault, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Leah Henkel, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Leah Schwemlein, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson

Sixth grade

Raegan Atherton, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt and Yulissia Quintana

Fifth grade

Emme Beetz, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson

Honor roll

Eighth grade

James Whitmore

Seventh grade

Mei Booth, Charlee Dankenbring, Hayley Diaz, Giselle Gonzalez, Shea Kreiser and Ashlynn Rickels

Sixth grade

Rafael Arteaga, Claire Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Abby Delao, Elesea Denk and Nora Rhynedance

Fifth grade

Blake Cyrocki and Sophia Figueroa

B.U.G. roll

Fifth grade

Sophia Figueroa

Fourth grade

Mason Atherton, Brady Aughenbaugh, Nicole Cervantes, Samantha Escatel, Scout Fitzpatrick, Henry Happ, Nolan Henkel, Paul Hochstatter, MingXi Huang, Sofia Lemus, George Rhynedance, Brooklyn Shakespeare and Jaxson Zimmerlein

Third grade

Rose Beetz, Bridget Cackley, Carissa Doll, Isabel Lemus, Addison Mathesius, Noah Mathesius, Juliana Ortiz, Eliana Regan and Ellyn Schmidt

Second grade

McKenna Faber, Shayne Full, Morgan Happ, Alexia Lerma and Cecilia Ortiz

First grade

Sydney Beetz, Rory Eich, Zaden Greer, Emmersen Piller and Jason Rhynedance

Kindergarten

Savannah Colburn, Arya Gann, Linnea Hornung and Liam Stewart