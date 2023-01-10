Girls basketball: Hall responds late, tops St. Bede

PERU – The Hall girls basketball team led by as many as nine points in the second quarter Monday.
St. Bede slowly chipped away, cutting the deficit to three points by halftime and eventually taking the lead midway through the third.
“When we lost the lead, I was nervous for a second, but I was confident that we could come back,” Hall senior Promise Giacometti said.
Giacometti made sure the Red Devils rallied.
Hall entered the fourth quarter down a point, but Giacometti drained a go-ahead 3-pointer on the Red Devils’ first possession.
“My coach told me to shoot, I made it, and it felt really good,” Giacometti said.
A minute later, McKenna Christiansen knocked down a 3, helping send the Red Devils to a 52-43 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game.
“Offensively, we’ve been struggling a bit,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “It’s been an adventure trying to get points at times. I thought we executed really well to score 52 points, which is a lot for us. When they were in man, we got them out of it because we were executing our offense pretty well, getting good looks and getting layups. Where we’ve struggled at times is when teams go into a zone. We just don’t hit shots. I thought tonight we were active. We were cutting into space in their zone.
“Promise and McKenna stepped up and buried a couple big 3s back to back in the fourth. It was good movement, and we just finally had some girls step up and make shots.”
The Red Devils led 41-36 after Christiansen’s 3 and pushed their lead to seven on a three-point play by Giacometti with 4:19 left.
“It was a game changer. It changed the momentum,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said about the two 3s. “We have to stop hanging our heads. We have to take the lead, stay out in the lead and just take charge. We lost confidence and never got it back.”
Ali Bosnich hit a jumper, then got a steal and layup to pull the Bruins within 45-42 with 2:04 left.
However, Haylie Pellegrini hit a pair of free throws with 1:04 left, and the Red Devils made 5 of 8 from the line in the final 39.3 seconds.
“Haylie Pellegrini stepped up and buried two free throws on a one-and-one,” Orlandi said. “I thought Haylie played a whale of a game tonight. We had some foul trouble, and she filled in, and we didn’t really miss a beat.”
After Bosnich’s fast-break layup with 2:04 left, Hall limited the Bruins to one free throw the rest of the way.
“We had to be smart because we knew we had the lead, so we tried to play in control and not turn the ball over because we knew the clock was on our side,” Bosnich said. “We tried to just play straight-up defense.”
Hall led 14-10 after the first quarter and pushed it to 25-15 on a Christiansen 3 with 3:16 left in the second, but Bosnich scored eight points in the final two minutes to close the gap to 26-23 at halftime.
The Bruins, who lost 52-33 to Hall on Nov. 28, took the lead at 30-29 when Kristal De La Torred knocked down a 3 with 4:45 left in the third, and St. Bede led 36-35 going to the fourth.
“Last time we lost by 19, and this time we closed the gap, so there is improvement there, but we made some mistakes we haven’t been making,” Mickley said. “We dug ourselves a hole and we couldn’t finish. We have some things to work on, but it went a lot better than the first round.”
Bosnich played a key role in the tighter game. After missing the first contest with injury, Bosnich scored a game-high 22 points Monday.
De La Torre added nine points for the Bruins (6-12, 2-4 TRC East).
“Ali had a good game,” Mickley said. “She went against somebody who was bigger than her and she found ways to score. She’s finding ways to get shots off under control. She just keeps improving every game.”
Giacometti and Christiansen scored 17 points each for Hall (10-6, 5-1) with Giacometti scoring eight in the fourth quarter.