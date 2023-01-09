Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary members donate to Oglesby, Spring Valley libraries

When Rotary District Governor Laura Khan challenged every club in northern Illinois to have their members donate one new book to their library, the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary went one step better.

This week, each member of Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary donated money for new books to both the Oglesby Public Library and the Richard Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley.

Oglesby Public Library Director Lynn Sheedy received a $472 check from the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary for the community's library. (Photo provided by Henry Burt)

The IV Sunrise Rotary donated $472.50 to each library.

“Our club felt Laura’s vision to have all 1,400 members from 43 clubs provide one new book during the current Rotary year was so worthy, we decided to up the game,” said IV Sunrise President Mike Dudek.

The directors of both libraries told club members donations such as these significantly improve the ability for smaller libraries to buy a wider selection of new books.

IV Sunrise Rotary meets weekly at Liberty Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru. Club information is available from Stan Wolf at Spring Valley City Bank at 815-663-2211.