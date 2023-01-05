New garbage service in La Salle to begin Jan 30

Lakeshore Recycling Systems will be replacing Republic Services as the new garbage provider for La Salle residents beginning Monday, Jan 30.

New 95-gallon bins, one for recycling and one for garbage, will be delivered to all homes receiving garbage services beginning Monday, Jan 23. Bins will not be usable until the new LRS service begins Jan 30.

Residents’ pickup day may change with the new service. Residents can confirm their pickup day by visiting https://www.lrsrecycles.com/residential/la-salle/

Garbage will be picked up every week and recycling every other week.

LRS will only collect trash using the new 95-gallon bins. If residents would like to dispose of old trash and recycling bins, LRS will pick them up on Friday, Jan 27, after Republic has finished its last pickups.

LRS will require residents to post a note on the old trash bins requesting LRS to throw away the container. A note must be left on the old trash bins for the driver to know it is ok to take away.

City officials announced the switch in providers will result in a slight increase in residents’ garbage bill, but they have not yet released a final number.

The city of La Salle will host a public informational session about the new service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17, at City Hall, 745 Second St.

La Salle residents will receive a flyer in the mail from LRS with more information. Additional information is also available digitally at https://www.lrsrecycles.com/residential/la-salle/.