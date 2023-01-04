Peru council considers allowing leashed dogs in city parks

The Peru City Council is considering allowing dogs in city parks, provided the dog is leashed and the owners clean up any waste.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb initiated the discussion after receiving a communication from a resident who wants to take their dog to Baker Lake. The city ordinance bans any dogs, cats or other animals from city parks with the exception of the dog park at Veterans Memorial Park.

“They have to be leashed, but pets should be allowed in the park,” Edgcomb said.

Alderman Bob Tieman agreed, saying he takes his dog to the Veterans Park dog park and said he would enjoy being able to walk his dog around the other city parks. Tieman said the other dog owners he sees at the dog park are largely responsible and carry bags for picking up dog waste.

“I think we need to get rid of the ban and make it for responsible pet owners,” Tieman said. “We’re not looking for dogs to have free rein of the park whatsoever. But for responsible pet owners that are using a leash and cleaning up after the dogs, I don’t see any reason why the recreational paths aren’t (usable).”

Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert asked whether the ordinance would be just for Baker Lake and if it would limit dogs to only recreational paths. He said making an ordinance for certain parks and not all would be complicated, as well as limiting how far off the path dogs can go.

Alderman Dave Waldorf said he’s had complaints about dog waste in Centennial Park and has concerns about allowing dogs anywhere in the parks.

Fire Chief Jeff King said there have been some issues at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball games because out of town visitors bring their dogs and have no idea pets aren’t allowed. Police Chief Sarah Raymond said that makes it difficult to enforce, and she said she’d support leashed dogs being allowed in parks.

“Most responsible dog owners have bags on their leash, so I think a lot of people would appreciate it,” Raymond said. “This is my own personal opinion, but especially people walking early in the morning when it’s still dark outside could be able to have their pet with them as they take that walk or that run.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski voiced concerns about dogs getting underfoot of bikers on Baker Lake, getting off leash or biting someone. He asked if the council thought leashed dogs should be able to go to any park at any time, including at Little league games. Alderman Aaron Buffo said he didn’t see an issue with that and agreed as long as dogs are leashed they should be able to go to the parks freely.

“Why can’t our ordinance just be you can allow the dogs in the park as long as they’re on a leash and you pick up after them, and be done with it?” Alderman Tom Payton said. “Parks are parks.”

The council will revisit the discussion and a potential new ordinance at the next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan 16, at Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St.