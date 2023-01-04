Oglesby names Margis interim police chief

Oglesby needs a new police chief – Doug Hayse is retiring Jan. 17 – but Deputy Chief Mike Margis has agreed to head the police department on an interim basis.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-0 (Commissioner Jim Cullinan abstained over “personal” reasons) to elevate Margis to police chief until the April 4 elections, in which Oglesby will have a new mayor.

“It has been my privilege and honor,” Hayse said in a retirement letter read aloud by Mayor Dom Rivara. Hayse’s last day is Jan. 17 but he then will expend his remaining vacation days into February.

Margis, 53, is an Oglesby native who has served on the Oglesby Police Department since 2000, the past 14 years as deputy chief.

A retirement party for Hayse will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Brennan’s Bar and Grill, 139 E. Walnut St.

