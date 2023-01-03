2 homeless individuals ticketed for lighting warming fire on private property

A neighbor called reported it as a structure fire, but La Salle firefighters arrived early Monday and found a fire in a metal garbage can – ignited as a warming fire by two homeless men – and promptly canceled a mutual aid call.
La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said 10 firefighters in three vehicles were dispatched at 1:56 a.m. Monday to 1554 Fifth St., La Salle. They were on scene 30 minutes and there was no property damage and no injuries.
La Salle police investigated and two homeless men admitted lighting the fire to stay warm. Adrian J. McAllister, 19, of Peru, and Cody J. Crouch, 18, of La Salle, were cited on complaints of criminal trespass, La Salle police said. Crouch was additionally charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly supplying a false name, police said.