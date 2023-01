A memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Shrine of the Queen of the Holy Rosary, 529 Fourth St., La Salle.

Priests from the local parishes will concelebrate Mass in honor of the former pontiff, who served from 2005 to 2013.

The Very Rev. Paul Carlson, who had assisted Benedict at a papal Mass, will deliver the homily.