Missing Mendota man found dead

A 65-year-old Mendota man reported missing Friday was found dead Saturday a few blocks from his home. No foul play is suspected.

Mendota police said William Minder, 65, of 1110 First Ave. was reported missing at 9 p.m. Dec. 30. Minder had not been seen since 3 to 4 p.m. that day, police said. After speaking with family, friends and conducting a short investigation, Minder’s body was located Dec. 31 within a few blocks of his residence.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office and Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of death and “at this time, based off the evidence collected so far, there is no foul play suspected,” authorities said.