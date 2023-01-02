5 St. Bede Academy students named Illinois State Scholars

St. Bede Academy in Peru announced five students have been recognized as 2022-23 Illinois State Scholars.

The honored students are Kylie Cofoid (Peru Parkside) of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre (Trinity Catholic Academy) of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti (Peru Catholic) of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance (Putnam County Junior High) of Granville, and Isabella Villalobos (Holy Cross) of Princeton.

The prestigious award is given annually by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, which recognizes high school students from across the state. Illinois State Scholar winners rank in the top 10% of high school seniors from 749 high schools across Illinois. Selection is based on SAT, ACT and/or Prairie State Achievement Exam scores, and/or class rank at the end of the junior year. High school guidance counselors work in conjunction with ISAC to determine the winners.

“These students have challenged themselves with our most rigorous curriculum,” said Principal Nick McLaughlin. “Their efforts and hard work exemplify the standards set forth by the Illinois State Scholar program. We continue to be delighted by the prestige of this honor and the ability of our students to meet the requirements set forth by the commission.”

The recognition does not include a monetary award, but recipients are encouraged to cite the honor on college admission forms, applications and scholarship applications.

Kylie Cofoid (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Kristal De La Torre (submitted photo/St. Bede Aa)

Gianna Grivetti (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Madelyn Torrance (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)