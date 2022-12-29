Lady Bruins Christmas Classic roundup: Fieldcrest wins two, heads the Green Pool

Fieldcrest moved to 3-0 in the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic with a pair of wins Wednesday, putting itself in the driver’s seat in the Green Pool.
The Knights defeated host St. Bede, 73-46, in the first game of the day Wednesday, and came back to defeat Seneca, 59-43.
Fieldcrest (14-0), the defending champions, will meet Putnam County at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, looking to finish off pool play at 4-0.
No. 2 seed Eureka (12-4) clinched the White Pool and punched its ticket to Friday’s championship by defeating Princeton, 52-37, in the nightcap.
Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46: The Knights outscored the Bruins 30-11 in the second quarter to break their game wide open. Ashlyn May led the Knights with 25 points, Kaitlin White added 17 points and Macy Gochanour had 11 points.
The Bosnich sisters, Ali (21) and Lilly (13), combined for 34 points for St. Bede.
Marquette 40, Kewanee 31: Lily Craig led the Crusaders to victory with 27 points, four rebounds and four steals. The Crusaders will come back with games Thursday against Sandwich (8:30 a.m.) and Princeton (3:30 p.m.)
Princeton 62, Kewanee 45: The Three Rivers East rivals played to a 25-25 halftime tie and were still deadlocked at 31 in the third quarter. The Tigresses outscored the Boilers 31-14 the rest of the way to win going away.
Senior Olivia Gartin had 18 points and freshman Keighley Davis added 16 for Princeton. Also for the Tigresses, seniors Mariah Hobson (10) and Isa Ibarra (9) combined for 19 points.
Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43: May led the Knights with 24 points. Carolyn Magow chipped in a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Cassie Buchanon and Alyssa Zeller each had seven points for the Irish (11-5).
Putnam County 38, St. Bede 25: Ava Hatton had 26 points for the Panthers (11-6).
Eureka 52, Princeton 37: Ellie Cahill poured in 32 points to lead the Hornets to the White Pool clincher. The Hornets beat Sandwich earlier in the day.
Gartin led the Tigresses (12-2) with 10 points, Miyah Fox added eight and Erin May had seven. Freshman point guard Camryn Driscoll was ill and missed both games Wednesday.