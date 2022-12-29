Girls basketball: Serena starts third quarter on 10-0 run, beats Hall

AMBOY – Serena needed to make an adjustment on the fly, while Hall was still in need of establishing its identity.
Serena came out on top.
The Huskers used a 10-0 run to take the lead in the third quarter and never gave it up on the way to a 31-23 win over the Red Devils on Wednesday in the Amboy Girls Holiday Tournament.
Serena was playing without its top scorer, junior Paisley Twait, who was injured in Tuesday’s game with Roanoke-Benson, and was out of sync offensively in the first half.
“We talked a little bit about our offense and things we weren’t doing in it, and I think we started to do those things and started moving the ball a little bit better,” Serena coach Jim Jobst said. “The defense moves and then you get people open.
“We tried to keep things more simple today, and hopefully tomorrow we can add some stuff before we get on the bus.”
Jobst said sophomore Macy Mahler did a good job in her first varsity start filling in for Twait.
Serena (10-7) will meet Amboy (11-1) for the Black Pool championship at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Hall (6-6) meets Roanoke-Benson at 4:30 p.m.
Hall took a 13-10 halftime lead with the last five points of the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Promise Giocametti and a basket in the post by Toni Newton.
Then came the pivotal third quarter.
The Huskers scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead.
Newton finally got Hall on the board to close the quarter and the Devils scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to close within 20-17.
That was as the close as the Red Devils would get as the Huskers made nine of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 6-for-6 shooting by Jenna Setchell, to finish out the win.
“We got some free throws down the stretch, which was nice, because we’ve been struggling. If you need to make them, that’s the time to make them,” Jobst said.
Hall coach TJ Orlandi said it was more than just the third quarter that did in the Red Devils.
“The whole game was rough for us. I don’t know the words to describe that game,” Orlandi said. “That’s probably the worst offensive half that I’ve seen since I’ve been here, and it didn’t get much better in the second half.”
Orlandi said the Red Devils have to find their identity.
“At some point, somebody has to step up and be a leader on our team. We’ve got to figure out who it’s going to be,” he said. “You can’t go playing Amboy neck to neck the night before and play Princeton neck to neck to play like this. We beat Serena last week with Paisley Twait, and we come out tonight and looked offensively like we were just going through the motions.
“There’s no screens being set, no cuts off the screen, no nothing. Then we switch to a high-low spread and people just stand. Can’t have it.”
Setchell led Serena with eight points, Makayla McNally had seven points and eight rebounds, and Jaiden Mahler added six points.
Only four players for Hall scored, led by Giocametti (11 points) and Newton (eight). Hall’s leading scorer, McKenna Christiansen, picked up her third foul in the second quarter, her fourth early in the third quarter and fouled out in the fourth quarter without scoring.