Boys basketball: La Salle-Peru claims title at own Mid-Winter Classic

LA SALLE — In the final game of the Chips Giovanine Mid-Winter Classic, the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers welcomed the Geneseo Maple Leafs. After a bit of a slow start, the Cavaliers were able to turn it on and walk away with a 54-24 victory and lock up the championship.
The Cavs used balanced scoring with three men in double figures — Jack Jereb leading the way with 15 points followed closely by Seth Adams with 13 and Josh Senica adding 12.
“Seth and Jack really came out with great energy and really played fast tonight, and to be honest the whole team from the starters to the guys on the bench came out with great energy,” L-P coach James Cherveny said. “After a couple turnovers early, we settled down and played well, and it’s good for us in the long run to get kids playing time and real game experience.”
The game started with each team getting an early bucket. Adams was first to dent the scoreboard with a putback before the Leafs’ Owen Parker put one in to tie the score 2-2. The teams would continue to trade hoops until Geneseo would grab an 8-6 lead on a 3-ball from Mason Lovig.
But that lead would be short-lived, as the Cavaliers would finish out the quarter on a 12-0 run in which Senica and Adams would each account for four points, and Nolan Van Duzer and Jereb would each add a hoop making it 18-8 after one quarter.
The second period saw L-P reel off the first five points on a Van Duzer lay-in and an Adams 3 to extend the lead to 23-18 before Geneseo countered with a Landon Nordstrom 3 to cut the lead to 23-11. That’s when the Jack Jereb Show started, as he converted a pair of steals into two three-point plays and then another lay-in to expand the Cavaliers lead to 32-11.
Geneseo would fight back to tighten the score to 32-16, but Adams rolled in a layup just before half to give the host team a 34-16 lead at the intermission.
L-P dominated a low-scoring third period, outscoring the Leafs by a 10-2 margin. The Cavs got a pair of buckets from Senica, a 3-ball from Jereb and a pair of free throws from Adams to build a commanding lead, 44-18, heading to the final period.
The Cavs started out the fourth hot when Hartman canned a 3-ball from the corner only to be matched by Geneseo’s Lonnie Catour, who hit one of his own. But the Cavs would put the game away with a deuce from James Bauer and a 3 from Landon Roark to make the score 52-31 in favor of L-P. Josh Neavins capped off the scoring with a lay-in to bring the final score to 54-24.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm was pleased with his team’s progress and growth through the three games in the tournament.
“We are young and inexperienced,” he said, “and we told them that progress does not always show up on the scoreboard, but we could see it, and tonight I think they felt a little better about things and had some fun playing tonight. We are halfway through the season, so it is time for us to start to play better, and I think we did tonight.”
The first game saw IVC defeat Sherrard 52-46. Leading the way for the Ghosts was Stephen Braun with 14 points and Brynden Coventry adding 13.