The NewsTribune Area Roundup: St. Bede, Putnam County score victories at Marquette Christmas Tournament

At the Marquette Christmas Tournament’s second day Tuesday, the St. Bede Bruins (4-7) dominated Indian Creek on their way to an 86-50 victory.
Isaiah Hart scored 20 points, Brendan Pillion scored 17, and Callan Hueneburg added 16 for the Bedans, who led by 15 at the half and now advance on to play Dwight in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at noon.
Putnam Co. 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Panthers (12-4) shook off Monday’s upset and led the Falcons (5-7) throughout, pulling away in the third quarter.
Jackson McDonald with 15 points and 10 apiece courtesy of Wyatt Grimshaw, Andrew Pyszka and Owen Saepharn led Putnam County, which plays Woodland in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell — which next plays Gardner-South Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday — was led by 19 points from Kesler Collins.
Seneca 66, Hall 44: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the undefeated and top-seeded Fighting Irish (12-0) trailed 27-26 at halftime before assuming control in the second half for what turned into a convincing victory over the Red Devils (5-8).
Braden Ellis scored a game-high 22 points, while Paxton Giertz and Calvin Maierhofer put in 12 apiece for Seneca — set to face Serena in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
Mac Resetich scored 21 points for Hall, with Payton Dye adding a half dozen.
Marquette 55, Earlville 46: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament’s final game of the day, the host Crusaders trailed as late as the third quarter but built a seven-point lead by quarter’s end on their way to the win over the Red Raiders and the trip to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against Reed-Custer.
Tommy Durdan scored 16 points, Krew Bond put in 12 and Charlie Mullen tallied seven for Marquette (9-3).
For Earlville (7-5), leaders included Garett Cook (15 points), Griffin Cook (13 points) and Diego Vazquez (seven points). The Raiders will play Wilmington at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the fifth-place bracket.
Princeton 69, Bureau Valley 42: At Manlius, the visiting Tigers scored the triumph.
Kaneland 71, Mendota 41: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Trojans trailed throughout the loss to the third-seeded Knights.
Izaiah Nanez (12 points), Cale Strouss (11) and Rafa Romero (10) all scored in double digits for Mendota, which now plays Sandwich at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Gevin Grant scored 23 points for Kaneland.
Girls basketball
Earlville Christmas Tournament opens: At Earlville, the Red Raiders’ Earlville Christmas Tournament opened Tuesday.
Henry-Senachwine (40-12 over DePue), Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (71-20 over LaMoille), Pecatonica (52-22 over Yorkville Christian) and Hinckley-Big Rock (55-24 over Earlville) scored victories.
Play continues Wednesday.
Fieldcrest 68, Rock Island JV 18: At the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Knights (12-0) remained undefeated with a dominating opening-round win ahead of two games Wednesday — 8:30 a.m. against the host Lady Bruins and 3:30 p.m. versus Seneca.
Kaitlin White scored 15 points, with Carolyn Megow and Ashlyn May adding 11 apiece in Fieldcrest’s Tuesday victory.
Somonauk 44, Mendota 38: In the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Bobcats notched the win led by Haley McCoy’s 16 points.
Katie Jenner scored 14 points and Reanna Brant 12 to lead Mendota, which next takes on Newman at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Amboy 35, Hall 31: In the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Red Devils suffered a close defeat to the hosts despite a 13-point effort from Toni Newton and 12 points courtesy of Promise Giacometti.
Hall plays Serena on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Seneca 42, Putnam Co. 39: In their second game of the day at the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Fighting Irish (12-4) stayed unbeaten in the tourney by winning the middle quarters and holding on led by Kennedy Hartwig’s 12 points as well as 10 from Cassia Buchanan.
Wrestling
St. Bede 5th at Sandwich Duals: At the Sandwich Dual Team Tournament, the Bruins finished fifth in a field of eight with a 2-2 record. St. Bede fell 48-30 to Rock falls and 47-12 to Plainfield Central while defeating Mendota 54-12 and Durand/Pecatonica 42-27.
Gavin Hahn at 220 pounds went a perfect 4-0 on the day for the Bruins. Adding three individual wins for St. Bede were Jake Migliorini, Ryan Migliorini and Mike Shaw.