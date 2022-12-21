Artifact stolen from Holy Rosary Shrine in La Salle

A century-old artifact was stolen Wednesday from Queen of the Holy Rosary Shrine in La Salle.
Police recovered the artifact and identified a suspect, but the artifact was “heavily damaged.”
La Salle police said in a Wednesday press release officers were alerted when a man entered the church and removed the artifact, which was recovered in the 700 block of Joliet Street and returned to the church. Charges are pending.
“The investigation is ongoing,” La Salle police said, “and the male’s name will be released when he’s officially charged.”