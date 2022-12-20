Oglesby taxpayers await small savings at tax time

Oglesby taxpayers will save a few dollars when the property tax bills arrive in spring.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-1 to adopt a tax levy that amounts to a small savings for city taxpayers. The tax base jumped jumped from $42.5 million to $48 million, which eases the burden on city homeowners.

Commissioner Jason Curran cast the lone no vote.

“I still think it’s a wrong path for us to go down to raise taxes to the maximum amount when we are constantly showing a surplus,” Curran said.

Based on a Shaw Media projection, Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara, who last year paid the city $481 (on a total tax bill of $2,083), would pay just $446 when the tax bills arrive in May. That projection assumes Rivara’s home value stays the same.

Separately, Rivara read aloud a letter he wrote to Illinois Valley Community College expressing disappointment the college turned down a utilities agreement that included a 1 megawatt solar facility and a partnership that would have saved the college hundreds of thousands.

“I do not understand IVCC’s refusal to grant us the opportunity to present our proposal for discussion and consideration,” Rivara read aloud.

Finally, residents are reminded to keep streets clear of vehicles when 2 or more inches of snow falls.

In other matters, the council approved: