December 18, 2022
Shaw Local
News Tribune Roundup for Friday, Dec. 15

Earlville defeats Newark in Little Ten Conference boys basketball play

By Kevin Hieronymus

Garett Cook had 17 points and four assists to lead host Earlville to a 50-43 victory over Newark in Little Ten Conference action Friday.

Also for the Red Raiders (5-4, 3-1), Griffin Cook had 10 points, Adam Waite had nine points and 16 rebounds and Ryan Browder added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, LaMoille 32: The Royals raced to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win.

Eli Keighin led LaMoille with 16 points and Logan Dober added six .

Fieldcrest 71, Cornerstone Christian Academy 67: The Knights improved to 5-4 with the home win over the Cyclones.

Landon Modro led Fieldcrest with 18 points.

Mendota def. Bureau Valley: The Trojans won at the Storm Cellar in Three Rivers East play.

WRESTLING

At Plano: St. Bede dropped duals to the host Reapers, 66-18, and Sandwich, 51-30.

Logan Pineda (145) and Garrett Connelly (160) both won by pin falls for the Bruins against Plano, while Ryan Migliorini (195) scored a first period pin-fall against Sandwich.