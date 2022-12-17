News Tribune Roundup for Friday, Dec. 15

Garett Cook had 17 points and four assists to lead host Earlville to a 50-43 victory over Newark in Little Ten Conference action Friday.
Also for the Red Raiders (5-4, 3-1), Griffin Cook had 10 points, Adam Waite had nine points and 16 rebounds and Ryan Browder added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, LaMoille 32: The Royals raced to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win.
Eli Keighin led LaMoille with 16 points and Logan Dober added six .
Fieldcrest 71, Cornerstone Christian Academy 67: The Knights improved to 5-4 with the home win over the Cyclones.
Landon Modro led Fieldcrest with 18 points.
Mendota def. Bureau Valley: The Trojans won at the Storm Cellar in Three Rivers East play.
WRESTLING
At Plano: St. Bede dropped duals to the host Reapers, 66-18, and Sandwich, 51-30.
Logan Pineda (145) and Garrett Connelly (160) both won by pin falls for the Bruins against Plano, while Ryan Migliorini (195) scored a first period pin-fall against Sandwich.