BCR Roundup for Friday, Dec. 15

HBR 60, LaMoille 32: The Royals raced to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win over the visiting Lions Friday.
Eli Keighin lead the Lions with 16 points and Logan Dober added six.
Mendota def. Bureau Valley: The Trojans won at the Storm Cellar in Three Rivers East play Friday night.
WRESTLING
At Plano: St. Bede dropped meets to the host Reapers, 66-18, and Sandwich, 51-30, Friday night.
Logan Pineda (145) and SBA Garrett Connelly (160) both won by pin-falls for the Bruins against Plano while195 - SBA Ryan Migliorini (195) scored a first period pin-fall over Sandwich 51.