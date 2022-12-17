December 18, 2022
BCR Roundup for Friday, Dec. 15

LaMoille falls at HBR in Little Ten Conference boys play

By Kevin Hieronymus

HBR 60, LaMoille 32: The Royals raced to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win over the visiting Lions Friday.

Eli Keighin lead the Lions with 16 points and Logan Dober added six.

Mendota def. Bureau Valley: The Trojans won at the Storm Cellar in Three Rivers East play Friday night.

WRESTLING

At Plano: St. Bede dropped meets to the host Reapers, 66-18, and Sandwich, 51-30, Friday night.

Logan Pineda (145) and SBA Garrett Connelly (160) both won by pin-falls for the Bruins against Plano while195 - SBA Ryan Migliorini (195) scored a first period pin-fall over Sandwich 51.