Oglesby Elementary approves lowest tax rate since 2000

Oglesby Elementary’s tax base grew 8% and that means a lower rate for Oglesby taxpayers.

Superintendent Michael Pillion told the school board Wednesday even with the district raising $1.35 million in general obligation bonds – needed to shore up reserves drained some by capital improvements – the district will be able to cut its tax rate to the lowest level seen since at least 2000.

“So we’ll be able to complete the HVAC project while also lowering our tax rate 20 cents,” Pillion said.

Based on a Shaw Media projection, Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara, who last year paid the district $669, on a total tax bill of $2,083, would pay Oglesby Elementary $628 when the tax bills arrive in May. (That presumes Rivara’s home value stays the same.)

The board also approved the bond issuance and approved a $126,000 bid for window replacement at Washington School, which Pillion said came in “much lower” than forecast.