Peru police to implement body cameras, new evidence system

Body cameras and a new evidence system called iCrimeFighter soon will be implemented at the Peru police department.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said body cameras will be required in all police departments in the state because of the SAFE-T Act beginning in 2025. Raymond said she wants to implement body cameras sooner than that because of the benefit it will provide.

“Body cameras are going to be an integral part of our department, and I think it’s going to be extremely beneficial,” Raymond said. “Body cameras take some culpability off of officers and can show, when complaints are made, what actually happened.”

She said complaints against department members aren’t always consistent, and having a camera to help officers in reporting will be helpful.

The department also is planning on utilizing iCrimeFighter, a new evidence storage system with unlimited cloud space. The software will eliminate the need for CDs and flash drives, streamlining the storage process for digital evidence. The unlimited storage also will help when body cameras are implemented and the department needs video storage space, Raymond said.

The software will allow for a better package of evidence for the state’s attorney, simplifies the evidence storage process and prevents items from getting lost. It eliminates the need for people to take hours to burn CDs on the weekends, Raymond said.

“Everyday that a new technology comes out makes all of the cumbersome paperwork and different evidence platforms more conducive to our jobs, it helps us to do our jobs in a better way,” Raymond said.

The iCrimeFighter system will cost $7,000 a year and be implemented within about a month. Raymond is in middle of getting quotes for body cameras and hopes to get them up and running in early 2024.