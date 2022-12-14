Boys basketball: Josh Senica’s spectacular night powers La Salle-Peru to win at Sycamore

SYCAMORE – There wasn’t any doubt as to who the best basketball player on the court was Tuesday evening during the Interstate 8 Conference matchup between La Salle-Peru and Sycamore.
Not even close. No question.
L-P’s Josh Senica dominated in the low post, registering a season-best 30 points with a game-high 13 rebounds as the Cavaliers ran away with an impressive 59-39 victory at Sycamore.
Senica, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior, made eight field goals and had a precision effort from the free-throw line, hitting 14 of 15 attempts for L-P (7-4, 2-0 Interstate 8).
“My shots were on tonight, my teammates did a great job finding me with some excellent passes, and overall as a team I thought we played a pretty complete ballgame,” Senica said. “It was fun banging in the paint with some good defenders from Sycamore. I finally hit 30 for the first time this season after averaging about 21 or 22 points per game. So I’m really pleased with my effort.”
Senica received some fine help from junior classmate Seth Adams, who scored 11 points, while senior London Cabrera tossed in eight as the L-P trio accounted for all but 10 of the Cavs’ scoring on the night, shooting a healthy 20 of 42 (48%) with Senica leading the way.
“Josh is a physical presence, and he has the ability to make things happen in a big way both offensively and defensively,” L-P coach Jim Cherveny said. “He’s such a hard worker and regardless of all the points and rebounds, he hustles for every ball especially tonight when we were up by 20 and he dove himself across the floor with the game well in hand. You don’t see that from many kids at any level, still sacrificing, wanting to win every possession. A ton of credit to him tonight for an amazing effort during a big team win.”
Sycamore (3-6, 0-3) received a team-leading 10 points from senior Jaxson Tierney, nine from sophomore Carter York and five points and a team-high eight rebounds from senior Lucas Winburn. But the Spartans shot a chilly 14 of 46 (30%) from the floor.
In the end the hosts just couldn’t contend with the stellar performance by Senica.
“He is probably the best post player I’ve ever had to coach against. He’s fantastic and he’s only a junior,” Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin said. “All I can say is ‘wow’ because we tried multiple looks and many ideas, but nothing worked and he just beat us up in the paint. He’s the real deal.”
Senica scored 12 points in the first quarter including a nifty lay in with 40 seconds to go that gave L-P a 17-11 lead after eight minutes of play.
Despite a nagging bloody nose, he’d score six more in the second before Adams’ easy layup with five seconds to go pushed the Cavs’ lead to 31-19 at halftime.
“It was a great start for me and I felt very confident in the way were playing,” Senica said. “I just wanted to keep on going in the second half.”
He did while registering eight more points in the third quarter, the last of which came off a beautiful assist from Cabrera with 30 seconds to go that put L-P ahead 49-34 entering the final quarter.
Tierney added a 3 pointer from the left baseline at 5:35 of the fourth to make the score 51-37 in favor of the visitors. But Senica notched his final bucket of the night after a great assist from Adams at 3:30 before closing out his remarkable night with a pair of free throws at 3:00 to make the score 55-37 before the benches emptied.
“We play really well as a team with great chemistry so now we’ve got to keep it going,” Senica said. “We’ll have a tough game at home on Friday against a very good Kaneland ballclub. Hopefully we can build off this momentum.”