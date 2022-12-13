Peru to increase resident taxes while maintaining low rates comparatively to local communities

Peru approved a tax levy that will increase residents’ tax bill, but despite the increase, the city maintains among the lowest tax rates in La Salle County.

An owner of a $130,000 property can expect an increase of $1.40 on their tax bill from last year, said Finance Officer Tracy Mitchell. The city intends to levy a total of $900,249. In 2021, the total levy was $858,197.

The levy was passed at the Nov. 7 council meeting. At the most recent city council meeting Dec. 5, the council approved to abate the bond levy as consistent with past years. The result being fire and police pensions are the only aspects of city operations funded by the taxpayers.

“The key takeaway is that we do not levy any taxes to be used for city operational purposes,” Mitchell said. “We fund our own debt and expenditures outside of real estate taxpayers’ money. That is why Peru is among the lowest rates in the county.”

The levy given directly to the fire and police pension funds is consistent with the increases from prior years. In the past five years, the levy was $744,023 beginning in 2018, $780,480 in 2019, $818,500 in 2020, $858,197 in 2021 and $900,249 in 2022.

The resulting levy leaves the city with about $2.5 million in payments and bonds in 2023 the taxpayers will not fund. Instead, bond payments will be financed from within, using funding like the city’s sales tax revenue.

The bonds are automatically set up to be paid from a tax levy unless specifically abated annually, Mitchell said. She also said in her time at Peru the city has always abated these bonds.

Mitchell said the increases each year is because of a need to keep up with expenses and adequately fund the fire and police pension amid changing numbers of retirees, cost of living, among other items.