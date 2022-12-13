La Salle takes no further action on potential e-bike ordinance

After digging through city records, La Salle officials found a city ordinance regulating tail lights on electronic and motorized bikes, negating the need to write a new one.

The ordinance was passed in June of 2021 and included regulation on vehicles, such as ATVs, UTVs and a section on motorized bikes. The reason it was missed by city officials is because it’s not yet uploaded to the city’s online records database.

“There’s actually an inclusion in there for bicycles where we ask for them currently to have a tail light,” said Deputy Clerk Brent Bader.

Bader said the online records are updated every 12 to 24 months, and the ordinance was rediscovered when City Attorney James McPhedran remembered drafting it.

As a result of discovering the ordinance, the council did not discuss further action or regulation of e-bikes.

Alderman Bob Thompson brought up the conversation initially at a prior city council meeting and asked about a tail light regulation on e-bikes because of safety concerns. Bader said Monday the ordinance satisfied Thompson’s request and the matter was resolved.

“I’m still glad we brought it up in a public forum like that because (e-bike safety) is still is an issue now more than ever,” said Mayor Jeff Grove.

The ordinance will be uploaded to the city’s record database in January. The requirement to have both a headlight and tail light on a motorized bike is currently in effect in the city and has been since June of 2021.