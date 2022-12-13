La Salle police warn of ‘ruse’ burglaries

La Salle police are warning residents of “ruse” burglaries after two suspects tried twice (once successfully) to burglarize homes by posing as workers.

Police were alerted to two incidents Monday in the 1700 block of Prospect Avenue and 1800 block of Campbell Avenue. Elderly residents were approached by two to three men wearing work vests, blue face masks, portable radios and lanyards with purported identification, all claiming to be from a power company.

In one incident, two suspects distracted the victim while another made entry to steal money and jewelry.

“These people are truly the bottom feeders of society and our detectives are aggressively working this case to bring them to justice,” said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski. “Preying on our residents will not be tolerated, especially our elderly residents.”

Residents are asked to watch for suspicious activity and to call 911 if they suspect a ruse.

La Salle Police Department collected video surveillance but welcome any additional video collected from nearby homes. Residents with available footage may call detectives at 815-223-2131.