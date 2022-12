Dusty Shan (second from left) representing the Oglesby Fire Department, points out the thermal imaging camera the department wishes to purchase to the Oglesby Elks Board. The Elks donated $1,000 from an Elks Association supplemental grant to help pay for the camera. The Elks Board includes trustees Lee Thompson and Paul Danekas, Leading Knight Sam Sankovic, Secretary Pam Coffey and Grant Coordinator Ken Ficek. (submitted photo/Ken Ficek)