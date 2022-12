Dr. Rose Marie Lynch (second from left) president of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, explains to the Oglesby Elks Board the Pantry’s details of the pantry’s Feed our Children lunch program. The Elks donated $2,000 from an Elks National Foundation (ENF) Spotlight Grant to help provide for more than 400 lunches. The Elks Board includes Trustees Lee Thompson and Paul Danekas, Leading Knight Sam Sankovic, Secretary Pam Coffey and Grant Coordinator Ken Ficek. (submitted photo/Ken Ficek)