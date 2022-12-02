45 pounds of pot seized on Interstate 80 in Bureau County, Tri-DENT says

A traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 80 in Bureau County for speeding led police to 45 pounds of purported marijuana, according to a press release from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team.
Tri-DENT agents stopped the vehicle for speeding near mile marker 52 on east bound Interstate 80 at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop a trained K-9 alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.
Zebulon Shane Guy Croll, 38, of Los Angeles, California, was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana. Kroll was taken to the Bureau County Jail to await a bond hearing.